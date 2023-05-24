MENU
The DDN Data, HPC & AI Summit EMEA 2023

On-Demand

On Demand: DDN’s Annual EMEA User Group | Hamburg, DE 2023

NVIDIA DDN Data Summit 2023

The Next Generation Accelerated Data Center for HPC and AI

Marc Hamilton | VP Solutions Architecture | NVIDIA

In our keynote session, Marc Hamilton introduces the latest partnership announcements from NVIDIA, including new systems based on H100, Grace and Hopper supercomputers, and initiatives in energy efficiency and quantum frameworks.

EVIDEN DDN Data Summit 2023

Eviden – A partnership for HPC and AI Success

Bruno Lecointe | VP HPC, AI and Quantum | Atos

Bruno Lecointe introduces Eviden, an Atos company, and the ongoing partnership with DDN to support their comprehensive portfolio of services and solutions for HPC, AI and Quantum. Bruno introduces the following short sessions from joint customers in EMEA: Cineca, DKRZ and LuxProvide.

Leonardo Exascale Platform for Urgent Computing Challenges

Giorgio Amati | Senior Technology Officer | CINECA

Giorgio Amati talks about his experience with CINECA Leonardo, which is one of the largest systems in Europe, recently awarded the #1 score in the Production/Bandwidth category of the IO500 list. Giorgio also looks at the challenge of Urgent Computing, including Tsunami predictions and Weather Prediction (with EMCWF).

DKRZ DDN Data Summit 2023

Large, Fast Filesystems and the Challenges of Managing Peta-Scale Climate Data

Carsten Beyer | HPC Systems Manager | DKRZ

Carsten Beyer is the HPC Systems Manager at DKRZ, the German Climate Computing Centre, here in Hamburg, and shares his experiences of the challenges of building systems for high-resolution climate simulations, and the need for large, fast filesystems. Carsten also looks at the challenges of hybrid storage architectures, and migrating large data volumes from a networking and a programmatic viewpoint.

LuxProvide DDN Data Summit 2023

Modular Storage Design for AI/HPC at Scale

Valentin Plugaru | CTO | LuxProvide

Valentin Plugaru is CTO of LuxProvide, which is the organization in charge of the MeluXina supercomputer in Luxembourg. Valentin focuses on the modular storage design of MeluXina to address multiple use cases for scientific research, life sciences and climate modelling.

DataDirect Networks

DDN Vision and Strategy for a Greener Future

James Coomer | SVP Products | DDN

James Coomer reviews the latest product announcements and trends in HPC and AI Storage, including support for the highest levels of energy efficiency and storage density using DDN’s forthcoming QLC-capable systems.

DataDirect Networks

Actionable Analytics for DDN EXAScaler

Peter Bojanic | Director of Software Engineering | DDN

Peter Bojanic presents three examples of how users of DDN EXAScaler can use built-in analytics to identify unexpected performance problems, to track down the causes of network congestion, and to analyze the impact of I/O mix in product systems.

Whamcloud DDN Data Summit 2023

Charting the Future Roadmap for Lustre, EXAScaler and Beyond

Andreas Dilger | Lustre CTO | Whamcloud

As the CTO for Lustre at Whamcloud, Andreas Dilger reviews the continued performance and capacity trends with Lustre File System, the ongoing commitment to scaling Lustre and EXAScaler for HPC and AI applications.

DataDirect Networks

DDN: Welcome to the Future

Paul Bloch | President | DDN

Closing the DDN User Group, Paul Bloch looks back at the previous year’s progress, and forward to the exciting developments from DDN later this year.

