On Demand: DDN’s Annual EMEA User Group | Hamburg, DE 2023
The Next Generation Accelerated Data Center for HPC and AI
Marc Hamilton | VP Solutions Architecture | NVIDIA
In our keynote session, Marc Hamilton introduces the latest partnership announcements from NVIDIA, including new systems based on H100, Grace and Hopper supercomputers, and initiatives in energy efficiency and quantum frameworks.
Eviden – A partnership for HPC and AI Success
Bruno Lecointe | VP HPC, AI and Quantum | Atos
Bruno Lecointe introduces Eviden, an Atos company, and the ongoing partnership with DDN to support their comprehensive portfolio of services and solutions for HPC, AI and Quantum. Bruno introduces the following short sessions from joint customers in EMEA: Cineca, DKRZ and LuxProvide.
Leonardo Exascale Platform for Urgent Computing Challenges
Giorgio Amati | Senior Technology Officer | CINECA
Giorgio Amati talks about his experience with CINECA Leonardo, which is one of the largest systems in Europe, recently awarded the #1 score in the Production/Bandwidth category of the IO500 list. Giorgio also looks at the challenge of Urgent Computing, including Tsunami predictions and Weather Prediction (with EMCWF).
Large, Fast Filesystems and the Challenges of Managing Peta-Scale Climate Data
Carsten Beyer | HPC Systems Manager | DKRZ
Carsten Beyer is the HPC Systems Manager at DKRZ, the German Climate Computing Centre, here in Hamburg, and shares his experiences of the challenges of building systems for high-resolution climate simulations, and the need for large, fast filesystems. Carsten also looks at the challenges of hybrid storage architectures, and migrating large data volumes from a networking and a programmatic viewpoint.
Modular Storage Design for AI/HPC at Scale
Valentin Plugaru | CTO | LuxProvide
Valentin Plugaru is CTO of LuxProvide, which is the organization in charge of the MeluXina supercomputer in Luxembourg. Valentin focuses on the modular storage design of MeluXina to address multiple use cases for scientific research, life sciences and climate modelling.
DDN Vision and Strategy for a Greener Future
James Coomer | SVP Products | DDN
James Coomer reviews the latest product announcements and trends in HPC and AI Storage, including support for the highest levels of energy efficiency and storage density using DDN’s forthcoming QLC-capable systems.
Actionable Analytics for DDN EXAScaler
Peter Bojanic | Director of Software Engineering | DDN
Peter Bojanic presents three examples of how users of DDN EXAScaler can use built-in analytics to identify unexpected performance problems, to track down the causes of network congestion, and to analyze the impact of I/O mix in product systems.
Charting the Future Roadmap for Lustre, EXAScaler and Beyond
Andreas Dilger | Lustre CTO | Whamcloud
As the CTO for Lustre at Whamcloud, Andreas Dilger reviews the continued performance and capacity trends with Lustre File System, the ongoing commitment to scaling Lustre and EXAScaler for HPC and AI applications.
DDN: Welcome to the Future
Paul Bloch | President | DDN
Closing the DDN User Group, Paul Bloch looks back at the previous year’s progress, and forward to the exciting developments from DDN later this year.
