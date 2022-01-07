How To Accelerate Enterprise AI With Data Architectures
As the transformative nature of artificial intelligence becomes more apparent, Enterprises are realizing the storage, management, and processing of data demands new architectures that deliver the scale required to create successful applications.
Organizations slow to adopt these technologies risk being left behind by competitors using AI as a force-multiplier for R&D and innovation, explains James Coomer, SVP of products, DDN solutions.
This site uses cookies. Please see our Privacy Policy to learn more about how we use cookies and how to change your settings if you do not want cookies on your computer. By continuing to use this site without changing your cookies settings, you consent to the use of our cookies. Privacy Policy