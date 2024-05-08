Contact
MENU
Contact
General Enquiries: +1 818 700 4000 info@ddn.com

Maximizing ROI on Your AI Infrastructure Deployments for Gen AI and LLM at Scale

Truth in IT

Generative AI (GenAI) and large language models (LLMs) are igniting a revolution, but realizing their full potential for business applications requires well thought out end-to-end data center infrastructure optimization.

Join DDN and NVIDIA as they reveal game-changing storage strategies that eliminate bottlenecks and maximize business and research productivity for AI co-pilot, AI factories and Sovereign AI in data centers and in the cloud.

In this webinar you will gain:

Exclusive insights into the optimal benefits of implementing AI data centers and cloud strategies

An insider’s look as experts from DDN and NVIDIA peel back the layers to unveil and engineered AI stack primed for efficiency, reliability and performance at any scale

Information on architectural optimization and full stack software applications for AI framework integrations

An understanding of the significant benefits of using the right storage solutions for GPU-enabled accelerated computing

Whether you’re training language models at scale or deploying GenAI solutions for your business or research initiatives, this is your roadmap on how to optimize your full stack AI infrastructure in data centers or in the cloud. Redefine and implement what is possible in the era of accelerated computing.

BOOK A MEETING
Maximizing ROI on AI Infrastructure Deployments for Generative AI and Large Language Models at Scale

ADDITIONAL RESOURCES

DDN Academic Research Solution Brief

ACADEMIA

Unprecedented Performance and Efficiency for Analytics Insights

KX Solution Brief

ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE

AI Accelerated at Any Scale

Storage Acceleration in a Modular Supercomputing Environment

BLOG

Storage Acceleration in a Modular Supercomputing Environment

BasePOD Reference Architecture

REFERENCE ARCHITECTURE

DDN A3I Solutions with NVIDIA DGX A100

DDN Cambridge-1

VIDEO

Cambridge-1: A NVIDIA Success Story