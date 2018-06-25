DDN Announces New Solutions to Accelerate HPC Workloads and Enable the AI-Ready Data Center

Four New Product Announcements Place DDN at Top of Must-Visit List at ISC18

ISC18 (Booth #E-1028), FRANKFURT, Germany and SANTA CLARA, Calif. – June 25, 2018 – DataDirect Networks (DDN®) today announced several new high-performance computing (HPC) storage solutions and capabilities, which it will feature this week at the International Supercomputing event, ISC 2018, in Frankfurt, Germany. These new solutions include two workload-accelerating, 100-percent NVMe storage appliances, the SFA200NV™ and SFA400NV™, which are built to meet changing business demands; enhancements to DDN’s enterprise-ready Lustre file system solution, EXAScaler™ 4.0, which provides advanced capabilities on top of the world’s most scalable file system; and DDN’s next-generation scale-up, scale-out hybrid flash storage appliance, the SFA7990™.

“The new offerings from DDN highlight the merger of new flash technologies and new high-performance workloads,” said Addison Snell, chief executive officer, Intersect360 Research. “Moreover, DDN continues to show leadership with Lustre, the most used parallel file system in our latest survey of HPC environments.”