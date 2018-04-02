DDN Named Datacenter Platform Partner of the Year at Intel Technology Partner Awards, Recognizing its Market Leadership at Scale

Today’s massively data-intensive, real-time business, research, Deep Learning and Machine Learning environments put significant strains on storage, compute, and network resources, whether on premise, in public clouds or in hybrid cloud deployments. DDN’s IME NVMe SSD storage solutions enable organizations globally to flexibly optimize their data infrastructure, and apply resources when and where needed, in the most efficient, secure and cost-effective way possible.

“We are honored to be recognized by our strategic partner, Intel. This award further validates our position as the world’s leading provider of data-intensive at-scale solutions,” said Alex Bouzari, chief executive officer, chairman and co-founder of DDN. “DDN’s data storage solutions provide our customers worldwide with the value-add flexibility, performance acceleration, advanced intelligent data management capabilities, and workflow simplification that are essential for on premise, hybrid cloud and public cloud requirements.”

Using Intel’s high-performance NVMe drives, including the Intel® SSD DC P4510 Series, and Intel® Xeon Scalable processors, DDN’s software defined IME accelerates I/O intensive workflows, Deep Learning and Machine Learning environments, and allows customers to gain the most from application and infrastructure investments. IME transforms tough I/O patterns into efficient storage optimized I/O, accelerating random reads and writes, shared file access, and high-concurrency and streaming workloads.

“Intel appreciates the work that DDN has done in finding new and innovative ways to use Intel technology to bring new capabilities to the market by accelerating performance with new memory technologies,” said Jason Kimrey, general manager, U.S. channel scale and partners at Intel. “We congratulate them on their successes and look forward to our continued collaboration.”