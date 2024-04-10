CHATSWORTH, Calif. – April 10, 2024 – DDN®, the global leader in artificial intelligence (AI) and multi-cloud data management solutions, today announced, in partnership with CINECA, the opening of its European Demo Lab and Research Office.

For 50 years, CINECA has been providing public and industrial researchers with the best tools for high-performance scientific computing, identifying the most promising and groundbreaking technologies. As leaders in the HPC market, CINECA chose to partner with DDN and Eviden to deliver a best-in-class environment, powered by NVIDIA technologies, for regional employees, customers and partners.

“CINECA supports scientific research through supercomputing and the use of the most advanced computing systems based on state-of-the-art architectures and technologies,” said Sanzio Bassini, Director of High Performance Computing Department, CINECA. “Collaborating with a trusted partner such as DDN on the new European Demo Lab and Research office to provide best-in-class infrastructure and tools will help drive innovation forward today and into the future.”

Located in Bologna, Italy, the new demo lab provides direct, hands-on access to a multitude of DDN solutions, including EXAScaler®, DDN Insight and Infinia. The infrastructure is also comprised of HPC-optimized rack-mounted servers from Eviden, the NVIDIA Quantum-2 InfiniBand networking platform, and an NVIDIA Spectrum 100Gb Ethernet network, enabling users to experiment with features, test functionalities and measure performance.

“DDN’s trusted ability to deliver scalable and reliable storage solutions for the world’s most significant production AI and HPC systems is the reason it is part of many of the most powerful supercomputers today,” said Tommaso Cecchi, senior director of sales for EMEA, DDN. “Together with CINECA, we are able to expand our operations in Europe with the new Demo Lab and Research office to offer local employees, customers and partners with access to DDN’s latest solutions, powered by NVIDIA and Eviden, helping to foster innovation at the highest level.”

The new European Demo Lab and Research Office opening event will take place on Wednesday, April 10, 2024, at the new location in Bologna, Italy.

For more information, visit https://www.ddn.com/.

About DDN

DDN is a leading global provider of data storage and data management solutions at scale. We accelerate AI and High Performance Computing workflows and applications in data centers, private and public clouds, and at the edge. Thanks to our technology, over 11,000 customers realize significant efficiencies in their GPU and CPU compute farms, substantially reducing their data center power consumption and footprint. Utilizing highly optimized flash technology and AI-enabled software, our products power some of the largest and most demanding customers in the world in fields such as autonomous driving, AI chatbots, healthcare, financial services, manufacturing, energy, government, public sector, and research institutions, as well as generative AI and data analytics applications. Explore our offerings further at.

Contact:

Press Relations at DDN

pr@ddn.com

Walt & Company, on behalf of DDN

Sharon Sumrit

DDN@walt.com