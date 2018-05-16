DDN and Parabricks Announce Groundbreaking Solution for GPU Acceleration of Genome Analysis

“When customers deploy our powerful analytics solution on top of DDN storage platforms they will be able to provide maximum value of their system investment with unified, scalable systems,” said Mehrzad Samadi, CEO, Parabricks.

“DDN has extensive experience in supporting critical workflows in life sciences, and we are happy to be able to bring yet another innovative solution that pushes performance boundaries for customers,” said James Coomer, vice president of products, DDN. “Our partnership with Parabricks enables users to execute game-changing research with our world-class solutions and joint commitment to innovation.”