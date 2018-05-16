DDN and Parabricks Announce Groundbreaking Solution for GPU Acceleration of Genome Analysis
New GPU and Storage Configuration Capable of Analyzing 1,500 Genomes a Week, Accelerating Precision Medicine Workflows by 100x
Boston, MA. – May 16, 2018 – DDN Storage (DDN®) and Parabricks today announced the availability of a jointly-integrated technology solution that provides massive acceleration for analysis of human genomes. The breakthrough platform combines GPU supercomputing performance with DDN’s Parallel Flash Data Platforms for fastest time to results, and enables unprecedented capabilities for high-throughput genomics analysis pipelines. The joint solution also ensures full saturation of GPUs for maximum efficiency and provides analysis capabilities that previously required thousands of CPUs to engage. This solution is currently being showcased alongside a supporting white paper at the Bio-IT World show in Boston.
Time to results is critical for genome sequencing centers, which require innovative, boundary-pushing technology solutions. High production environments with many sequencers need high throughput analysis solutions that can keep pace with the rapid changes in research. The new GPU and storage solution can analyze 1,500 genomes a week, accelerating precision medicine workflows by 100x. This capability is significant for centers pushing the usage of genome sequencing in clinical applications, where the ability to achieve faster results is often a life or death imperative.
The combination of DDN’s high-performance Parallel Flash Data Platforms and Parabricks’ DNA Bricks application delivers a unified genomics analysis infrastructure that provides performance, simplicity and flexibility for end users. For example, this solution can take an industry standard pipeline, like GATK4, and shrink run time from more than 30 hours down to mere minutes. Additionally, the highly-scalable architecture of the solution provides seamless expansion of throughput, capacity and capabilities as workflows evolve. The solution is tightly integrated and optimized to provide fast and deterministic results from the advanced Parabricks’ algorithms, ensuring the highest integrity for genomics pipelines.
“When customers deploy our powerful analytics solution on top of DDN storage platforms they will be able to provide maximum value of their system investment with unified, scalable systems,” said Mehrzad Samadi, CEO, Parabricks.
“DDN has extensive experience in supporting critical workflows in life sciences, and we are happy to be able to bring yet another innovative solution that pushes performance boundaries for customers,” said James Coomer, vice president of products, DDN. “Our partnership with Parabricks enables users to execute game-changing research with our world-class solutions and joint commitment to innovation.”
Availability
The DDN and Parabricks solution is in production and is shipping today. To schedule a demonstration at Bio-IT World 2018, please register here.
Supporting Resources
About DDN
DataDirect Networks (DDN) is the world’s leading big data storage supplier to data-intensive, global organizations. For 20 years, DDN has designed, developed, deployed and optimized systems, software and storage solutions that enable enterprises, service providers, universities and government agencies to generate more value and to accelerate time to insight from their data and information, on premise and in the cloud. Organizations leverage the power of DDN storage technology and the deep technical expertise of its team to capture, store, process, analyze, collaborate and distribute data, information and content at the largest scale in the most efficient, reliable and cost-effective manner. DDN customers include many of the world’s leading financial services firms and banks, healthcare and life science organizations, manufacturing and energy companies, government and research facilities, and web and cloud service providers. For more information, go to www.ddn.com or call 1-800-837-2298.
About Parabricks
Parabricks provides high performance GPU-based software solutions for analysis of next-generation sequencing data, resulting in high throughput at reduced costs compared to other available solutions—in the cloud or on-premise. Data processing is a major bottleneck in analyzing DNA. The volume of sequencing is doubling annually, putting even more pressure to radically improve throughput. Parabricks brings proprietary high-performance computing techniques to accelerate the data analysis process of the state-of-the-art GATK4 pipeline, from days to less than one hour and reduces the cost by up to 75%–all while generating fully equivalent and accurate output. Parabricks software can integrate seamlessly with state-of-the-art deep learning techniques, statistical packages and visualization tools; enabling users to focus on extracting insights from data. By using the power of GPU computing, Parabricks is providing transformative solutions to this rapidly expanding market. For more information, please visit www.Parabricks.com or contact Parabricks at info@parabricks.com.
