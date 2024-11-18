Ongoing NVIDIA Collaboration Fuels Unmatched Performance and Efficiency in AI Data Management

Atlanta, GA — November 18, 2024 – DDN®, a leading force in AI data intelligence, today set a new standard in AI and HPC data management with the launch of trailblazing upgrades to its data intelligence platform at Supercomputing 2024 in Atlanta. Built in close collaboration with NVIDIA, these advancements give organizations unmatched power to scale and optimize AI data operations—delivering efficiency, seamless scalability, and the kind of ROI that fuels business growth and innovation.

At the core of this innovation is DDN’s deep integration with NVIDIA, bringing unparalleled performance enhancements to AI and HPC workloads. With the debut of DDN’s next-generation A³I data platform, the AI400X3 organizations can now achieve a staggering 60 percent performance boost over previous generations. This boost translates to faster AI training, real-time insights, and smoother data processing, giving enterprises the agility to make rapid decisions and gain a competitive edge in today’s data-driven landscape.

“At DDN, we’re all about tearing down the roadblocks that companies hit when they try to scale AI and HPC,” said DDN Chief Technology Officer, Sven Oehme. “From managing massive data loads to building out scalable infrastructure, we tackle these challenges head-on. With NVIDIA, we’re delivering high-powered platforms that turn data into a real

competitive weapon, helping organizations move faster, work smarter, and stay ahead in a data-driven world.”

Future-Ready Scaling and Efficiency

DDN’s current data platform is designed to provide solutions that meet the demands of today while preparing enterprises for tomorrow’s challenges. Focused on balancing performance with cost-efficiency, DDN’s new enhancements bring significant scalability and AI-focused performance. The AI400X2 and AI200X2 options now support denser disk enclosures, reducing costs per petabyte and preserving valuable data center space. Key capabilities include:

AI400X2 Appliance Increased QLC flash support, now handling up to five QLC appliances per rack, setting the bar for low-cost, high-capacity storage.

Expanded HDD support, now scaling up to 20 PB per rack, making it an ideal solution for cost-sensitive environments like universities and research institutions focused on HPC workloads.

For businesses where rapid data insights are crucial, these platforms allow effortless scaling, handling more data, and accelerating AI initiatives—all while maintaining a low operational footprint and minimal added costs.

Enterprise-Ready Features for Simplified, Secure AI Operations

As the complexity of AI and HPC deployments grows, DDN’s EXAScaler platform introduces enterprise-friendly features that streamline data management, optimize performance, and enhance security. Key innovations include:

Client-Side Compression This unique feature reduces data size without impacting performance, overcoming server-side compression issues that plague competing solutions. Unlike competitors, who suffer from performance drops when compression is enabled, DDN’s client-side approach keeps operations at full speed.

Enhanced Multi-Tenancy and Security DDN's EXAScaler software now features native, easy-to-use multi-tenancy, allowing secure data segregation for cloud providers and multi-user enterprise environments. Additionally, the EXAScaler Management Framework (EMF) provides advanced monitoring and health reporting tools, ensuring enterprises can confidently manage complex data landscapes, safeguarding operational integrity in an easy-to-use manner.

These new enhancements and features embody the power of collaboration, efficiency, and scalability, readying enterprises for an AI-driven future. Attendees at SC24 are invited to visit DDN at booth #2431 to explore these innovations and discover how DDN’s solutions can transform their data challenges into opportunities.

DDN is the world’s leading data intelligence company that provides an unfair advantage to over 11,000 customers focused on unlocking real-time AI & HPC insights. The DDN Data Intelligence Platform supercharges more than 500,000 GPUs worldwide across a broad range of use cases, including autonomous driving, financial services, healthcare, research and academia. Manage complex data, enhance performance, deliver cost savings, increase security and accelerate your AI & HPC workloads at-scale from edge to core to cloud.

