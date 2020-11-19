DDN Wins Multiple 2020 HPCwire Readers’ and Editors’ Choice Awards

DDN’s 2020 HPCwire Readers’ and Editors’ Choice Awards include:

Editor’s Choice – Best HPC Storage Product or Technology: DDN EXAScaler®

Expanding on DDN’s leading at-scale solutions, EXA5 was built specifically for the new era of HPC and AI in the context of multicloud environments. EXA5 eliminates management complexity by providing simplified implementation and scaling, unobstructed visibility into workflows, and DDN STRATAGEM® – a powerful global policy engine which enables transparent flash tiering for outstanding performance and efficiency.

Editor’s Choice – Best Use of HPC in Life Sciences: Researchers at St. Jude using DDN and NVIDIA

St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital is leading the way for the world to understand, treat and defeat childhood cancer and other life-threatening diseases. St. Jude leverages the DDN A3I® software stack, DDN AI400X all-NVME flash systems and NVIDIA A100 Tensor Core GPUs. Together these technologies deliver the computational brains and horsepower to provide a more complete picture about the causes of cancer and enable scientists to rapidly choose the optimal genome-related advancements for developing cures and preventative measures that can ultimately save many lives.

Reader’s Choice – Best HPC Collaboration (Academia/Government/Industry): NHS organizations, UK public health agencies, Wellcome Sanger Institute (and other partners forming the Genomics UK Consortium) using DDN, CLIMB, Birmingham & Cardiff University in partnership with Dell and Lenovo.

The COVID-19 Genomics UK consortium – COG-UK – is a national collaborative organization that delivers rapid, large-scale whole-genome virus sequencing to local NHS centers and the UK government. This data, when combined with epidemiological and clinical information, will inform critical interventions and policy decisions during the current UK COVID-19 epidemic.

The Sanger Institute has one of the largest sequencing centers in the world, and runs genome analysis for COG-UK on DDN’s EXAScaler across five DDN SFA200NV™ and 12 DDN SFA7990X™ high performance storage systems. DDN solutions have been instrumental in enabling Sanger Institute and its partners in COG-UK to sequence more SARS-CoV-2 genomes than anywhere else in the world. With hundreds more genomes sequenced each day, subsequent data analyses will enable earlier investigations of outbreaks, and a better understanding of how genetic mutations can affect the way the virus is transmitted from person to person.