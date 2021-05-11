Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA) Redefined HPC System TOKI-SORA Enables Numerical Analysis At Scale for Earth Observation System Based on AI Infrastructure

Built around Fujitsu’s new FX1000 ARM-based architecture, JAXA’s TOKI-SORA will be targeted at advanced numerical simulation in the aeronautics and space area, large-scale data analytics and novel R&D applications. Combined with Fujitsu’s Lustre-based FEFS file system, the DDN systems will provide over 50 PiBs of usable SSD and HDD storage capacity at a combined peak throughput of up to one TB per second, which is over 7.5 times higher than the previous “JSS2” system.

In order to support a broad range of applications with highly diverse I/O requirements, especially including data-intensive applications, JAXA had specified 20% of the total usable storage capacity for the new system to be delivered through DDN’s innovative, highly-balanced NVMe solution that will provide applications not only with extreme throughput but also with guaranteed operational performance and extreme IOPS. Additionally, DDN offers extremely simple to deploy yet scalable NVMe storage solutions, helping file systems get up and running in no time.

The storage infrastructure for TOKI-SORA will combine 39 sets of SFA200NVXE systems, each with over 350 TBs of raw NVMe capacity, and with 14 SFA7990XE systems, each with over 4.2 PB of raw HDD-based storage capacity.

“With the introduction of TOKI-SORA, we have implemented a supercomputer system that covers not only sequential access performance suitable for large-scale numerical simulations, but also high-performance I/O in fields such as data science,” said Naoyuki Fujita, manager of JAXA’s Supercomputer Division. “In the future, the system will support research and development needs in a wide range of fields from HPC to AI. In particular, high performance file I/O has become a requirement for supercomputers in recent years, and we trust DDN’s storage to meet this demand.”

“This is an exciting project for DDN and another incredible collaboration with Fujitsu,” said Robert Triendl, general manager of DDN. “Most importantly, it is a true honor to assist JAXA in its endeavor to broaden the appeal and usability of its advanced HPC infrastructure towards emerging application areas in big data, analytics, and artificial intelligence. We look forward to seeing how TOKI-SORA contributes to further strengthening their international competitiveness in aerospace research in the field of conventional numerical simulation following Hayabusa2’s recent success.”