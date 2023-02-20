DDN India Opens New R&D Facility to Accelerate AI Storage Innovation

We are excited to announce the opening of our new research and development facility in Pune, India. At DDN, we believe in tapping into local talent to fuel our growing research and development, and we are committed to supporting the Indian business community in accelerating their AI innovation.

Our journey began in October 2015, with a small team of engineers in a small office in Pune, India. We chose Pune, known as the “Oxford of the East,” for our first office due to the presence of world-class educational institutions, a rich pool of system engineering talent, and a proven track record of developing AI data storage products. Over time, our team of five engineers has grown to occupy 25% of all DDN’s worldwide engineering staff, spread across Pune and Bangalore in India.

With this growth, new products have been developed and brought to market by our engineering teams in India. During the same period, DDN saw wide adoption of our HPC and AI storage solutions by prestigious customers such as the Centre for Development of Advanced Computing (C-DAC), the Ministry of Earth Sciences, the Oil & Natural Gas Corporation, the Indian Institute of Science, and many more, which solidified the confidence shown by DDN’s founders, Alex Bouzari (CEO) and Paul Bloch (President), in establishing our presence in India.

To top it off, DDN decided to manufacture our leading products in India under the Government of India’s “Make In India” policy in 2021, with a commitment to additional investment in engineering workforce, local data centers, and sales and marketing. This commitment has now come to fruition with the opening of our new R&D facility.

We are immensely grateful to our customers and partners in India and look forward to a bright future in 2023 and beyond. Our mission is to not only provide career opportunities but to also support the Indian business community in accelerating AI innovation with data storage for AI.

We believe that our investment in local talent and infrastructure will help drive AI development in India, and we are committed to working closely with our partners and customers to make that a reality. With our new R&D facility, we will continue to conceptualize and develop new and innovative products to support the growth and success of industry leading, data-centric organizations.

Join us on our exciting journey and be a part of the revolution in AI innovation in India. Together, we can make a difference and shape the future of AI!