By Jyothi Swaroop, Chief Marketing Officer, DDN

DDN Takes Center Stage at NVIDIA GTC 2025

NVIDIA GTC 2025 is the premier event for AI advancement and DDN is at the forefront of AI data intelligence. From major product announcements to the DDN AI Data Summit, to being featured in NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang’s keynote, DDN showcased why we are the leading AI data intelligence platform, accelerating end-to-end AI with the industry’s most advanced AI storage and data infrastructure solutions.

NVIDIA Recognizes DDN as a Leader in AI Data Intelligence

DDN Featured in Jensen Huang’s Keynote

During his keynote, Jensen Huang highlighted DDN as a key partner in enterprise AI storage and AI driven business transformation for driving AI success in the enterprise to deliver business outcomes. This recognition reinforces DDN’s role in unifying AI data across the enterprise and ensuring the world’s most demanding AI workloads are optimized, efficient, and future-proof.

DDN AI Data Summit, Expert-Led Presentations, and the DDN Booth

The DDN AI Data Summit was a major success, with standing-room-only attendance from industry leaders exploring the future of AI data intelligence. The event featured engaging presentations from DDN executives, thought-provoking insights from partners NVIDIA and Supermicro, and educational examples of how SK Telecom and Bitdeer AI leverage DDN to drive tremendous business outcomes. We want to send a special thank you to Supermicro for sponsoring the event, to NVIDIA for their invaluable support in driving discussions on next-gen AI Data solutions, and Sandisk for sponsoring the networking reception after the event.

Throughout the show, several DDN thought leaders had the opportunity to interact with attendees by leading technical sessions such as:

Panel Discussion: Sven Oehme , CTO of DDN, and other AI experts discussed the latest AI infrastructure advancements during a panel hosted by NVIDIA .

, CTO of DDN, and other AI experts discussed the latest during a panel hosted by . Speaking Session: James Coomer, SVP of Product at DDN, detailed “How to Build Advanced AI Clouds with the DDN Data Intelligence Platform” with John Fragalla, Principal Architect at NVIDIA.

SVP of Product at DDN, detailed with Principal Architect at NVIDIA. Speaking Session: Sven Oehme, CTO of DDN, discussed “Accelerate NVIDIA AI Enterprise with Data Intelligence” alongside Nave Algarici, Senior Product Manager at NVIDIA.

The DDN booth was a must-visit destination, featuring live demonstrations of DDN’s AI Data Intelligence Platform in action. Attendees experienced firsthand how metadata-driven eliminates bottlenecks and accelerates AI training, inference, and retrieval-augmented generation (RAG), enabling faster, more scalable deployments for autonomous AI agents, real-time financial modeling, personalized healthcare diagnostics, and multimodal generative AI applications. Jyothi Swaroop, CMO of DDN, participated in a “Live from GTC” interview and shared all the DDN highlights at GTC 2025.

Additionally, leading industry experts presented sessions at the DDN Booth Theater on AI data intelligence, real-time inference, and GPU-optimized storage. Thank you to all the partners, customers and experts who dedicated valuable time to prepare and present their topics at the DDN booth!

Game-Changing Announcements from DDN at NVIDIA GTC 2025

DDN Inferno – 10X Faster AI Inference Latency

DDN unveiled Inferno, an AI-optimized appliance running DDN Infinia delivering up to 10X lower latency for real-time inference. Designed for LLMs, generative AI, and AI-powered analytics, Inferno eliminates data bottlenecks, ensuring GPUs operate at peak efficiency– unlocking new possibilities for autonomous AI, recommendation engines, and financial modeling.

DDN IndustrySync – Tailored AI Storage for Every Sector

Recognizing the unique AI needs of various industries, DDN IndustrySync delivers end-to-end AI software optimized for:

Healthcare AI – Accelerated genomics and medical imaging

Financial AI – Real-time fraud detection and risk modeling

Autonomous Systems – AI-driven robotics and self-driving technology

DDN xFusionAI – Unified Training & Inference Platform

DDN’s xFusionAI is a breakthrough solution that combines AI training and inference into a single, high-performance platform, giving enterprises unmatched flexibility and efficiency. With metadata-driven orchestration, xFusionAI ensures seamless transitions between training and real-time inference, maximizing GPU utilization while streamlining the AI development lifecycle.

With Inferno, IndustrySync, and xFusionAI, DDN is redefining the AI data intelligence landscape, providing enterprises with the performance, efficiency, and scalability needed to stay ahead in the AI-driven world.

DDN Attains Full Certification for NVIDIA Blackwell

With the rapid adoption of NVIDIA Blackwell, enterprises need high-performance, scalable data intelligence more than ever. DDN announced full certification of its Data Intelligence Platform for NVIDIA Blackwell, ensuring:

Optimized AI model training and inference

High-throughput, low latency AI data delivery

Maximum GPU efficiency

By integrating DDN A3i appliances and EXAScaler® with NVIDIA Blackwell, enterprises can accelerate AI breakthroughs while ensuring scalable, cost-effective AI infrastructure.

DDN AI Data Intelligence Now Available on Google Cloud Marketplace

To meet the growing demand for cloud-based AI infrastructure, DDN Infinia and DDN EXAScaler Cloud are now available on Google Cloud Marketplace!

Key Benefits:

Seamless AI Infrastructure – Integrate DDN’s industry-leading AI data platform with Google Cloud’s scalable compute.

Eliminate AI Bottlenecks – Reduce operational complexity and accelerate AI-driven insights.

Optimize Cloud Investments – Simplify AI storage procurement through Google Cloud Marketplace.

The Future of AI is Data Intelligence – and DDN is Leading It

As AI continues to redefine industries, data intelligence is the key enabler. DDN provides the most advanced data intelligence platform in the world, ensuring enterprises can train, infer, and scale AI workloads faster than ever before.

Unlock the full potential of AI with DDN’s data intelligence platform. Explore our AI solutions or contact our team to optimize your AI workflows.