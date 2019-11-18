Instantly Deploying End-to-End AI Infrastructure at Supercomputing Scale

Historically, the deployment of the largest supercomputing systems was a months-long process which involved extensive customization and tuning to extract the maximum performance for available resources. NVIDIA’s recent announcement of their NVIDIA DGX SuperPOD infrastructure is a game–changer for the world of complex AI modeling and other HPC-like workloads that require extreme multi-node scale. DDN and NVIDIA have committed an extensive effort to create an end-to-end deployment that pairs the power of the NVIDIA DGX-2 system and the parallel data–delivery system of DDN’s A³I appliances for high-performance environments, which are easy to deploy and manage.