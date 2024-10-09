Post by Dylan Condensa





Owning GPUs is just part of the equation for NVIDIA Cloud Providers (NCPs). The real challenge lies in making sure those GPUs are fully utilized. Under utilized GPUs are not only a waste of expensive resources but also lead to slower project completion and frustrated customers.

Discover the five key ways DDN helps NVIDIA Cloud Providers unlock the full potential of their GPUs, ensuring that AI workloads run efficiently, costs are kept low, and infrastructure scales effortlessly.

1. Optimizing Data Flow to Keep GPUs Fully Utilized

The Challenge:

When data can’t reach GPUs fast enough, GPUs sit idle, delaying results and wasting infrastructure resources.

How DDN Solves It:

Efficient Data Movement: DDN’s platform ensures a steady stream of data to GPUs, eliminating idle time and boosting GPU utilization to a consistent 99.99%. This dramatically reduces bottlenecks and ensures that GPUs are always processing data.

Parallel Processing: With DDN, multiple GPUs can access the same datasets simultaneously, significantly reducing processing time and keeping GPUs working at full capacity.

Result:

NCPs experience up to 10x faster processing by eliminating data path bottlenecks and optimizing GPU usage.

2. Reducing Costs with Intelligent Resource Management

The Challenge:

Idle GPUs consume power and cooling resources without contributing to revenue, driving up operational costs.

How DDN Solves It:

Automated Resource Management: DDN intelligently allocates resources based on real-time data needs, preventing overprovisioning and ensuring that no GPU is underutilized. This efficiency leads to cost savings in the millions at the largest scales.

Smaller Hardware Footprint: DDN hardware takes up 4x less rack space than competitive solutions with a scalable building-block architecture, reducing energy costs and complex maintenance.

Result:

NCPs achieve significant reductions in infrastructure costs through better resource allocation and reduced operational waste that can be reinvested.

3. Scaling Infrastructure Seamlessly as AI Workloads Grow

As AI workloads grow, maintaining performance while scaling infrastructure can be difficult without hitting roadblocks.

How DDN Solves It:

Seamless Scalability: DDN’s architecture enables linear performance scaling, allowing NCPs to expand their infrastructure without performance degradation. Whether adding more GPUs or handling more data, DDN ensures consistent performance at any scale.

Result:

NCPs can confidently expand their services to handle larger datasets and more complex models, maintaining high performance at any scale.

4. Accelerating AI Training and Inference Times

The Challenge:

Slow AI training and inference times can frustrate customers, hindering their ability to drive successful business outcomes.

How DDN Solves It:

Faster Data Access: DDN’s high-speed parallel architecture ensures data is always available, increasing GPU processing speed and speeding up training and inference.

Near Instant Checkpointing: DDN enables near instant checkpointing, where model training progress is saved periodically, around 15x faster than our competitors. This streamlines the training process even further, ensuring minimal pauses between processing.

Result:

NCPs better enable their customers’ success with AI models that are more responsive and deploy faster than their competitors.

5. Maximizing Return on Investment with Full GPU Utilization

The Challenge:

Idle GPUs aren’t just a waste of energy—they’re a missed opportunity to drive more value from your infrastructure.

How DDN Solves It:

Improved Infrastructure ROI: With full GPU utilization, NCPs can deliver more AI projects in less time, improving their overall return on investment.

ROI Calculator: DDN offers an interactive ROI calculator that allows you to quantify the financial benefits of maximizing GPU utilization. By inputting your specific infrastructure details, you can see how much you could save and earn by optimizing your GPUs with DDN's solutions.

Unlock the Full Potential of Your GPUs with DDN

In today’s competitive AI landscape, NCPs can’t afford to let their GPUs sit idle. Every minute your GPUs aren’t fully utilized is a minute spent losing ground – and money. While your infrastructure sits idle, your competitors are using theirs to deliver faster insights, win over customers, and capture more market share.

DDN ensures your GPUs are working at full capacity, driving faster AI insights, slashing operational costs, and scaling effortlessly with your growth. NVIDIA Cloud Providers that rely on DDN gain a decisive edge, unlocking the full potential of their infrastructure while boosting efficiency and revenue.

The choice is simple: maximize the value of your GPUs with DDN or watch your competitors leave you behind. Learn more about how DDN’s platform can help you maximize your GPU resources and accelerate your AI infrastructure.

Key Takeaways:

DDN ensures full GPU usage by streamlining data flows, allowing faster AI workloads and maximizing GPU output.

AI training times are significantly reduced with DDN, accelerating time-to-insight by up to 10x.

DDN’s data intelligence platform scales easily alongside AI demands, ensuring infrastructure remains efficient at any size.

Resource efficiency and real-time data access prevent idle GPUs, maximizing overall productivity.

DDN empowers NVIDIA Cloud Providers to deliver faster, more cost-effective AI services that outpace competitors.