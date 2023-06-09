On Demand: Life Sciences Field Day | Munich, DE 2023
Accelerating Life Sciences with AI
Hosted by DDN and Helmholtz Munich in May 2023, this full-day technical event covers a wide range of topics, including analytics in life sciences, AI for clinical applications, and state of the art AI/HPC architectures for data management and storage. This in-person event also featured a tour of the Helmholtz Biorepository.
Dr. Alf Wachsmann opens our conference with an overview of Helmholtz Munich, their main research areas, and the facilities and services to support the Helmholtz mission.
Dr. Alf Wachsmann Head of DigIT Infrastructure & Scientific Computing Helmholtz Munich
Accelerating Generative AI in Drug Discovery
In this session, Dr. David Ruau, PhD, explores the paradigm shift of Generative AI in the healthcare industry. NVIDIA has been pushing the limit in this domain since a decade from the hardware level to AI models. NVIDIA recently released BioNeMo a product aimed at helping researchers in industry and academia train and use AI models.
Dr. David Ruau Head of Strategic Alliances, Drug Discovery AI, EMEA NVIDIA
Tackling Data Management Challenges for Next Generation Sequencing
Filip Nollet shares his experiences of how Data Management architectures have evolved and scaled in Next Generation Sequencing.
Filip Nollet Head of Seeds R&D Informatics Dev Ops BASF Agricultural Products
Life Sciences Field Day Q&A Panel (Morning Session)
Our morning panel session explores Generative AI, AI Maturity, AI Explainability, and Prompt Engineering.
Panel speakers include: Dr. David Ruau, NVIDIA Filip Nollet, BASF Agricultural Products Dr. Alf Wachsmann, Helmholtz Munich Manousos Markoutsakis, DDN
Moderated by Paul Wallace, DDN
Towards a Healthier Society in a Rapidly Changing World
Professor Doctor Fabian Theis conducts research in the field of computational biology, with the main focus of his work on the application of machine learning methods to biological questions. In this session, he looks at research areas such as building a Human Cell Atlas using deep representation learning, and the move towards personalized medicines.
Prof. Dr. Fabian Theis Director of the Institute for Computational Biology Helmholtz Munich and Technical University of Munich
Simplifying AI-Driven Life Sciences and the Headache of Data Security
LuxProvide’s mission has been to build and promote trusted environments, ensuring a safe use of its platforms for sensitive applications. In this session, Valantin Plugaru will focus on key design choices implemented in LuxProvide’s MeluXina supercomputer that can enhance adoption of its facilities by projects in the life sciences domain.
A Pragmatic Approach to Governance and Compliance for Biomedical Data
In this session, Dr. Robert Esnouf shares his experiences of supporting multiple research teams, including the organisational and architectural decisions needed to support clinical research data at scale.
Dr. Robert Esnouf Director of Research Computing, Wellcome Centre for Human Genetics University of Oxford
Next Generation EM – high-throughput serial section acquisition with ZEISS MultiSEM
Scanning electron microscopy has become a standard method for 3D tissue volume-imaging, however, for large-scale experiments, fast acquisition workflows are needed. The multibeam SEM from ZEISS scans the sample with 91 electron beams in parallel, thereby massively increasing image data throughput. Dr. Anna Lena Eberle gives an overview of the high-throughput serial section image acquisition workflow with the ZEISS MultiSEM.
Dr. Anna Lena Eberle Product Manager Carl Zeiss MultiSEM GmbH
AI in Microscopy: Go Beyond the Limit of Hardware
Dr. Tingying Peng leads a group which creates new AI methods to help life scientists and pathologists analyze microscopic images more quantitatively and efficiently, allowing them to extract more knowledge. Her group works on both classic microscopy modalities, such as bright-field/histological and fluorescence microscopy, and advanced tools, such as Cryo-electron tomography (Cryo-ET), light-sheet microscopy and extended depth-of-field (EDOF) microscopes with “Electrically Tunable Lenses”.
Dr. Tingying Peng AI Group Leader Helmholtz Munich
Empowering Helmholtz researchers with AI
In this session, Dr. Marie Piraud discusses how her team develops tailored models and machine learning solutions, to help researchers unveil new insights from their data or to streamline their daily work. Where possible, those solutions are translated into open source software, supporting postgraduate training, and easing access to AI methods for global research, and is a great example of an AI Centre of Excellence in action.
Dr. Marie Piraud Head of the Helmholtz AI Consultant Team Helmholtz Munich
HPC and AI/ML Scientific Computing Services at Helmholtz Munich
In this session, Bom Singiali shares the HPC systems architecture and resources available to support AI and machine learning at Helmholtz Munich, including NVIDIA and DDN EXAScaler technologies and supported applications for AI workloads.
Bom Singiali HPC Team Lead Helmholtz Munich
Data and Life Science: Harnessing the Complexity
Dr. JT Acquaviva explores the trends and challenges which we need to address in Life Sciences, including complex data management issues, large data volumes for emerging applications, and the need for clearer governance and compliance for clinical and health data and “ethical” AI – and how this translates into technology and infrastructures for real-world applications.
Dr JT Acquaviva Research Team Leader DDN
Life Sciences Q&A Panel (Afternoon Session)
Our closing panel session explores Foundation Models, AI models as Digital Assets, Breakthroughs in image processing with AI.
Panel speakers include: Dr. Tingying Peng, Helmholtz Munich Dr. Anna Lena Eberle, Carl Zeiss MultiSEM GmbH Dr JT Acquaviva, DDN
Moderated by Paul Wallace, DDN
DDN & HELMHOLTZ SUCCESS STORY
Modernizing Data Management to Discover the Future of Health. Helmholtz Munich consolidates research data and accelerates AI-driven discoveries with DDN EXAScaler to deliver concrete benefits to society and human health.
