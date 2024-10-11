How to Accelerate GenAI and LLM Deployment

Is Your Organization Looking to Exploit the Power of LLMs & Generative AI to Streamline Operations & Gain Competitive Differentiation?

Join David Hall of Lambda and James Coomer of DDN and learn how they can help you identify a solution tailored to your immediate needs. With cloud-based and on-premises options that are 40% faster than other GPU-accelerated cloud platforms, they will cut through indecision and deliver results for you in days rather than months.