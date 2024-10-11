Contact us
Whether you’re training language models at scale or deploying GenAI solutions for your business or research initiatives, this is your roadmap on how to optimize your full stack AI infrastructure in data centers or in the cloud. Redefine and implement what is possible in the era of accelerated computing.

Data Management Operating System for AI
How to Accelerate GenAI and LLM Deployment

Is Your Organization Looking to Exploit the Power of LLMs & Generative AI to Streamline Operations & Gain Competitive Differentiation?

Join David Hall of Lambda and James Coomer of DDN and learn how they can help you identify a solution tailored to your immediate needs. With cloud-based and on-premises options that are 40% faster than other GPU-accelerated cloud platforms, they will cut through indecision and deliver results for you in days rather than months.

